Natixis Sells 54,688 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Natixis lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,688 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Paychex by 13.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $44,036,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 109.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.37 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

