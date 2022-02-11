Natixis Trims Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NiSource were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,048,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

