Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,879 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,879 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

