Arizona State Retirement System Has $180,000 Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SolarWinds by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SolarWinds by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SolarWinds by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 73,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:SWI opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.