Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $666.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.77. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

