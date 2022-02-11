Arizona State Retirement System Invests $205,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,144,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HCI Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HCI Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a P/E ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

