Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

