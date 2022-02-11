BP (NYSE:BP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The British energy giant added that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new upstream projects has already been met successfully. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has produced so far. BP announced that before declaring results for the December quarter, it has intended to execute an additional $1.25 billion of share repurchases. The integrated energy company continues to anticipate that it will buy back $1 billion shares by every quarter.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BP by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in BP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 112,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in BP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

