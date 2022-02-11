TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in TC Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

