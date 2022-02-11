JMP Securities Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLY. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,147,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.