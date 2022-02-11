Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $612.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

