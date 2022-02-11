Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,018,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.