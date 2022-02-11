Trexquant Investment LP Sells 126,554 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,554 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Barclays by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,760,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

