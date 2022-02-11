Trexquant Investment LP Invests $311,000 in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $310.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

