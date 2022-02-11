Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cohu by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

