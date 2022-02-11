Trexquant Investment LP Invests $290,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NeoGames by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.