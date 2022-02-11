Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 17,754 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 172,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

