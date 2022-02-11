Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $4.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $18.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $21.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.97. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

