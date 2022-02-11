Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,838 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 120,398 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 837,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

