Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

