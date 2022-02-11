Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

HAE stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.