Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

