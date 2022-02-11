Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.99. HP reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of HP by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,129 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. HP has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

