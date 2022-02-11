Credit Suisse Group Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $161.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

NYSE:J opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

