Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “
Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.51.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
