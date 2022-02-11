$0.80 EPS Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $233,402,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

