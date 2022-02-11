Steven M. Weddell Acquires 25,000 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LESL stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

