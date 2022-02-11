Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harsco.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

