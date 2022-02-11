Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BRDS opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bird Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

