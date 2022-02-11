Jump Financial LLC Invests $137,000 in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after buying an additional 1,204,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after buying an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after buying an additional 625,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TV opened at $10.75 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

