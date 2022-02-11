Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.