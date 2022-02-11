Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 335,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Julie A. Baron acquired 9,400 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $7.04 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

