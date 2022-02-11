Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,478.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,915 shares of company stock worth $515,520. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.38 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

