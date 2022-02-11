Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.25.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPL. TheStreet downgraded Great Panther Mining from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

