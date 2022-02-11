Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.25.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPL. TheStreet downgraded Great Panther Mining from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.00.
NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.73.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
