Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average is $162.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

