Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

