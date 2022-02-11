Morgan Stanley Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $37.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

