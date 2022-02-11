Insider Buying: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.