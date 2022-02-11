Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Purchases $201,348.00 in Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DX opened at $16.40 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

DX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

