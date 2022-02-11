Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $123.22.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

