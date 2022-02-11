SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $359.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $441.00 to $359.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.72.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $264.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.52 and its 200-day moving average is $288.00. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,899,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

