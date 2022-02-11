iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,054.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,445 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 203.5% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,420,000 after buying an additional 481,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

