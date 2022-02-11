NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,213 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NOW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NOW by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in NOW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

DNOW stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

