Jump Financial LLC Invests $77,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,435 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 269,320 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 273.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 847,718 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.64 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.