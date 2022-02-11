Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

