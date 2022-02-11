Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 1,644.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 248,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the second quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

