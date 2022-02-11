PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $324.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.20 and its 200 day moving average is $351.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

