PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 8,032 Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Merger Partners were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:AMPI opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Advanced Merger Partners Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

