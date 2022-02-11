Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

ITRG stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

