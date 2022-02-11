Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 151,923 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $505.74 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.87 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 57.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 128.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

